QBE Inland Marine Launches Combined Liability Coverage for Motor Carriers

QBE North America, an operating division of global insurer QBE Insurance Group Limited, has launched a new policy for motor carriers that combines both motor truck cargo and logistics liability insurance in one policy..

The Solution for Motor Truck Cargo is designed to protect shippers from financial losses occurring on the road, which may be due to damaged equipment, contamination, stolen goods, and related exposures, subject to the terms, conditions and exclusion of the policy.

The policy provides embedded coverage for mobile equipment, refrigeration breakdown, trailer interchange, contract penalties, deceptive practices, and contingent coverage. Optional policy enhancements include the ability to add another insured entity, scheduled shipper coverage, and specific conditions.

QBE North America is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 37 countries around the globe. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries.