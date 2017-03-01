Zurich, Deloitte Partner on Cyber Risk Services for Clients

Zurich North America and Deloitte have collaborated to provide services aimed at educating and protecting customers from cyber related risks. Initial offerings include risk transfer options provided by Zurich and risk mitigation options provided by Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services.

Businesses carrying Zurich’s Security & Privacy insurance coverage can now access a a menu of pre-breach cyber risk assessment and management services through Deloitte to assist in understanding their level of cyber exposure and resilience. The services include standards-based risk assessment of an organization’s threat detection and rapid incident response capabilities, as well as risk mitigation recommendations for customers.

In addition, Deloitte customers working toward cyber resilience can now balance their risk mitigation options through Deloitte with risk transfer options provided by Zurich.

Deloitte currently works with public and private sector organizations develop or strengthen risk-focused cyber programs by helping them with investments in security controls, threat awareness and detection, and incident response preparedness.

Zurich and Deloitte expect to work together on additional joint capabilities to be phased in over time as the cyber insurance market continues to evolve.

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a multi-line insurer that providing a range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories.

Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services is part of the Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory practice.