Ironshore Adds Endorsement to Address On-Campus Violence, Natural Disasters

Ironshore Specialty Casualty’s Public Entity division has introduced a policy extension offering institutions of higher education an automatic endorsement for expenses related to natural or man-made incidents, including active shooter and weapon wielding incidents, impacting campus operations.

Ironshore’s new Campus Secure endorsement provides excess coverage for reimbursement of event-related expenditures incurred during and in the aftermath of an unexpected, potentially devastating occurrence that disrupts educational institutions, impacting faculty, staff and students.

The endorsement extends coverage for on-site random acts of violence, as well as for expenses related to natural disasters, such as hurricanes, severe weather and other disruptive occurrences requiring the institution to follow safety protocols and regain normalcy as soon as possible.

Evacuation expense reimbursement limits and school violence expense reimbursement limits are available up to $10,000 each, with an annual aggregate of up to $25,000.

Under the policy conditions, an evacuation event is the deliberate and controlled relocation of the institution’s personnel, students, faculty and others on college/university property. Coverage response costs are associated with necessary transportation, relocation and lodging alternatives.

School violence events are broadly considered to be any random criminal act or series of events, including active shooters or use of physical weapons and explosive devices that result in personal injury.

Ironshore’s Campus Secure endorsement also provides coverage of expenses that are direct costs assumed in connection with professional resources, such as security services, counseling, consultant fees and communications for up to 15 to 30 days following an event.

Ironshore Specialty Casualty’s Public Entity division underwrites liability programs for public governmental entities and infrastructure facilities, as well as coverage for the higher education market including universities, colleges and community colleges.

Ironshore provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world.