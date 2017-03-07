Fasano Out, Gallo In as AIG’s Chief Information Officer

American International Group has named Martha Gallo, its chief auditor, as its new chief information officer.

Gallo succeeds Philip Fasano, a former Kaiser Permanente executive who was named CIO in 2014 and has now left the company to pursue other opportunities.

AIG said it would appoint a new chief auditor soon.

The CIO oversees the company’s global information technology systems and platforms, including data management and security.

Peter Hancock, AIG’s president and CEO, called Gallo “a highly experienced business leader” who held other executive roles leading technology teams before joining AIG.

“She has a proven track record of delivering measurable, sustainable results to drive business performance,” Hancock said in prepared remarks. “Technology investment and implementation remains a key priority as we focus on bringing new innovations to our clients to help them face their most pressing challenges.”

Hancock credited Fasano with elevating the company’s “ambitions and approach to technology, as well as making significant improvements in AIG’s IT capabilities” during his time with the company.

AIG recently reported a 2016 fourth-quarter net loss of $3.04 billion, a setback in the insurer’s two-year strategic turnaround plan that began in 2015.