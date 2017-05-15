Brightway Adds 5 Women-Owned Insurance Agencies

Insurance agency franchise operator Brightway is opening five new personal lines insurance agencies that are owned by women, two of which are the first Brightway agencies to open in California.

In addition to California, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida are getting agencies, according to Brightway President Talman Howard, who says his firm is “enjoying unprecedented growth.”

Brightway’s agency owners opening today are:

Jenny McKenzie, owner of Brightway, The McKenzie Agency, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Allison Chaumont, owner of Brightway, The Chaumont Agency, in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Mylynn Kwok, owner of Brightway, The AllSource Agency, in La Puente, California.

Alicia Katz, owner of Brightway, The Katz Agency, in Sherman Oaks, California.

Jacqueline Howard and Robin White-Twiggs, co-owners of Brightway, Miami Lakes, in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 14 states. It reports writing more than $456 million in annualized written premium.

Brightway agencies pay a franchise fee that varies by territory; the average investment by an agency runs between $107,700 and $160, 325. The agents get full back office support and receive 85 percent of the commission on new business and 55 percent on renewal business. Contracts are for five years and can be renewed at no cost.

According to the firm’s website, the average Brightway agency pulls in more than $500,000 in revenues a year.

Brightway agencies offer home, condo, renters, auto, flood, RV, motorcycle, boat, ATV and umbrella insurance policies from various insurance companies including The Hartford, Foremost and Travelers.