Nationwide Names Travelers’ Stueber as Vice President of Construction

Linda Stueber has joined Nationwide as the new vice president of Construction for Standard Commercial, the insurer announced.

Stueber has 25 years of experience in commercial lines— with the past 20 years focused specifically on construction. She has been with Travelers since 1996, most recently serving as the construction and operations leader for the Southern and Midwest regions that wrote $225 million in business. In that capacity she was responsible for the strategic direction and profitability for the regions including the development of the underwriting and sales force.

Earlier in her career, she also worked at Aetna.

Source: Nationwide