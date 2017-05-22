RSG Underwriting Managers Forms Marine Consultancy, Claims Firm

RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) has formed Smooth Waters, LLC, an independent marine insurance consultancy and claims adjusting company and part of RSGUM’s growing marine practice.

Smooth Waters, LLC, serves as a consulting and claims adjusting company for the energy and marine marketplace, helping clients navigate the complexities of marine insurance. In an effort to support their recently formed marine practice, RSGUM combined the decades of experience in claims handling and adjusting brought by Trident Marine Managers with their existing in-house talent and expertise residing in SafeWaters Underwriting Managers.

Smooth Waters consistently tailors individual loss control services for clients, ranging from yachts, marine terminals, shipyards, manufacturers and logistics operations through large infrastructure projects (project cargo) operations. Using such in-house expertise combined with their extended network of vendors (marine surveyors, engineers and security consultants), Smooth Waters effectively works with clients to minimize losses. Smooth Waters considers whether each claim has the potential for litigation, and every claim is handled with the defense strategy in mind.

Jorge Pecci, Head of RSGUM’s Marine Practice and President and CEO of SafeWaters, commented, “We are committed to delivering a value added proposition focused on proactive loss prevention and premier claims services. The formation of Smooth Waters allows us to go beyond traditional risk assessments by working alongside clients and brokers to develop custom-made solutions to address business and asset protection needs.”

Smooth Waters, LLC is the marine claim adjusting division of SafeWaters, a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, and Trident Marine Managers, Inc., a subsidiary of RSGUM. Smooth Waters, LLC provides claims and consultancy services exclusively for RSGUM affiliates.

RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, is the managing general underwriting division of RSG and consists of a series of specialty property and casualty managing general underwriters (MGU).