Patriot National Exploring ‘Strategic Alternatives’

May 30, 2017

The board of directors of Patriot National Inc. has formed a new special committee of independent directors to review a “range of strategic alternatives,” the company announced.

The company said there is no assurance that this review will result in any strategic alternatives being pursued and the company does not intend to discuss further developments during the process unless and until there is a specific action to report.

Florida-based Patriot National provides general agency services, technology outsourcing, software, specialty underwriting and policyholder services, claims administration services, and self-funded health plans to its insurance carrier clients, employers and other clients.

Late last year, the Court of Chancery in Delaware prohibited the insurer from paying shareholders a special dividend. The plan for that dividend was announced after merger talks with Ebix Inc. ended wth no deal.

  • May 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm
    Andrew G. Simpson says:
    We share your frustration and curiosity but the company isn't talking. That's why the article notes that the "company does not intend to discuss further developments during th... read more
  • May 30, 2017 at 2:08 pm
    BillGTE says:
    WTH does this mean? Are they going out of business? Have capital issues, want to grow rapidly? Are they in trouble of some kind? How about some IJ reporter actually ask someon... read more
See all comments

