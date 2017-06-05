Inland Marine Underwriters Association Elects Leadership

The Inland Marine Underwriters Association (IMUA) has approved its 2017 slate of officers, with William Rosa, XL Catlin Re, being re-elected the association’s chair.

Also re-elected were Richard Pye, QBE North America, as deputy chair and Bruce Jervis, Chubb as vice chair.

Members also re-elected Kevin O’Brien, president and CEO, and Lillian Colson, vice president and secretary.

The board of directors was also announced:

Class of 2017: Anthony Franco, Swiss Re; Joe Rich, Liberty Mutual; Grace Thomas, Great American and Michelle Sipple, AIG.

Class of 2018: Randy Schlosser, Munich Re America; Donald Keahon, Aspen Specialty; Jeff Vetter, Markel Corp.; Jessica Frankovich, Seneca and Sharon Primerano, The Hartford.

Class of 2019: Michael Cueman, Zurich; Sheila O’Keeffe, Gen Re; Richard Soja, Tokio Marine, Michelle Hoehn, Travelers and Anthony Falcone, IMU/One Beacon.

IMUA is a national association for the commercial inland marine insurance industry. IMUA was founded in 1930.