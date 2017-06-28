Kinsale Launches Liability Product for Public Officials

June 28, 2017

The Public Entity Division of Kinsale Insurance Company is now offering public official liability coverage that provides for damages and defense costs for wrongful acts alleged against a public entity, an elected or appointed public official, or an employee. Employment practices liability coverage can be included, or considered on a stand-alone basis.

These coverages are written on a non-admitted basis and a claims-made and reported coverage form with limits up to $10 million available.  Other Kinsale public entity products include police professional liability and school board liability.

The Kinsale Public Entity Division targets hard-to-place or distressed accounts that may have poor financials, a troubled loss history or other tough characteristics. Target classes include: boroughs, cities, counties, towns and villages. Commissions, parks and recreation departments, special boards, special districts, special-purpose government units (water and sewer districts) and other public entity risks, will also be considered.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Va., focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

