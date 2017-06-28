Starr Promotes Bessinger to Chief Underwriting Officer for Domestic Companies

Starr Companies has promoted Richard Bessinger to chief underwriting officer of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., Starr Specialty Insurance Co. and Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Bessinger has 25 years of experience in the insurance industry and long term service with Starr. He has led underwriting product management and development since 2009 and has led a variety of underwriting organizations during his career.

Starr Companies, through its operating insurance companies, provides property, casualty, and accident & health insurance products as well specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance.