Willis Re North America Names Ingle Head of Analytics

Brian Ingle will lead the Analytics team for Willis Re North America following Alice Underwood’s appointment as head of Risk Consulting and Software. Ingle will report to Jim Bradshaw, CEO, Willis Re North America.

Ingle joined Willis Re in 2006 and most recently has led its actuarial practice. Before joining Willis Re, Ingle served as the workers’ compensation practice leader at Converium Re N.A. and also served as a pricing actuary in Converium’s casualty department.

Jason Harger and Jason Rosin will become the co-heads of Willis Re’s North America Actuarial Practice and continue to drive its strategic and tactical goals.