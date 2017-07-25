Meadowbrook Promotes Browning to Chief Underwriting Officer

Meadowbrook Insurance Group Inc. has promoted Fred Browning to chief underwriting officer.

Browning, who most recently served as senior vice president of Admitted Carrier Operations, will now lead Meadowbrook’s corporate underwriting functions and will report to Nathan Voorhis, Meadowbrook’s chief operating officer.

Prior to joining Meadowbrook in April 2016, Browning served as managing partner for Overland Group, an intermediary and insurance consulting firm. During his career he has also served in executive positions with Crum & Forster, Sentry Insurance and DaimlerChrysler Insurance Group.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, based in Southfield, Michigan,operates in the specialty program management market through several agencies, claims and loss prevention facilities, self-insured management organizations and six property/casualty insurance underwriting companies. Meadowbrook has 28 locations.