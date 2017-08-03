Fortegra Forms Admitted Market Partnership with CHART Exchange

Fortegra, a Tiptree Inc. company has partnered with the CHART (Coverholders And Risk Takers) Exchange, an organization of coverholders, London-based syndicates, admitted markets and other vendor partners who provide services for the insurance industry.

Fortegra will serve as one of two admitted insurance companies on CHART’s vendor panel, and be the exclusive non-fronting program partner for admitted capacity.

The partnership, which offers Fortegra’s A-rating and reinsurance alliance through Lloyd’s syndicates, allows Fortegra to assume risk and offer reinsurance support from the current London subscription market. Fortegra offers admitted paper to coverholders, thereby eliminating surplus lines tax, letters of declination and additional administrative duties.

Fortegra is the marketing name for the insurance, warranty solutions and specialty underwriting operations of Fortegra Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, including its admitted insurance companies. Fortegra Financial Corporation (a Tiptree Inc. company) and its subsidiaries comprise a single-source insurance services provider that offers a range of consumer protection options including warranty solutions, credit insurance, and specialty underwriting inclusive of admitted market partnerships.

The CHART Exchange was established in 2015 to serve as a forum through which London markets and U.S.-based insurance agencies can interact for the purpose of identifying and pursuing new business opportunities. The entity became a permanent organization in 2016; members consist of current/prospective coverholders, London-based syndicates, and vendor partners who provide services for the insurance industry.