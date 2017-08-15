XL Catlin’s Bongi Moves to Brit Global Specialty USA to Launch Professional Lines

Brit Ltd. has appointed Tom Bongi as executive vice president of Professional Lines at Brit Global Specialty USA.

Bongi is responsible for establishing and developing Brit’s Professional Lines portfolio in the U.S. with a focus on small-to-medium sized business.

He will report directly to Nick Davies, president of Brit’s businesses in the Americas.

Bongi brings 25 years of experience within the insurance sector. He joins Brit from XL Catlin, where he was most recently director of underwriting, Global Professional Lines, leading underwriting operations across Professional Lines and Cyber Liability. Prior to the merger that created XL Catlin in 2015, he held senior roles in the Professional Lines practices of both entities (XL and Catlin). He started his career at Gordon & Rees LLP.