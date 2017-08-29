CNA, Aon Affinity to Offer Malpractice Program for Dental Practices

CNA and Aon Affinity, the affinity business of Aon plc, have partnered to offer dental firms nationwide malpractice coverage to meet the evolving needs of dental practices.

The coverage combines the experience of both firms in the dental malpractice insurance market, including marketing, distribution, underwriting, risk control and claims expertise.

Aon Affinity Healthcare currently serves dental practices nationwide through its Dentist Advantage program, which CNA will now be a part of.

The CNA-Aon Affinity program is expected to begin serving dental practices nationwide in December 2017.

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

CNA’s insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA’s services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration.