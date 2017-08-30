Insurance Industry Opens Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund

The nonprofit Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) has established the IICF Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund to assist victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

IICF said it will collect and report on the total of all donations made through this fund, and forward 100 percent of the insurance industry contributions to the local nonprofits assisting victims in the area, including the American Red Cross and specifically its Hurricane Harvey disaster fund.

Hurricane Harvey has already forced more than 30,000 people to shelters. Government officials estimate this figure could rise to 450,000, even more than following Hurricane Katrina.

“Immediately, over the weekend, we had a tremendous outreach from IICF board members, volunteers and supporters asking how they can help those in Houston and along the Texas coast,” said Bill Ross, CEO, IICF.

Within 24 hours of establishing the IICF Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, nearly $80,000 had already been committed by those in the insurance industry.

“Through IICF, we are able to very quickly unite our efforts in collecting donations, and distribute to local nonprofits in the Texas communities who will be able to help families across the region in a very real and meaningful way,” said John Vasturia, president, Specialty Markets, Munich Reinsurance America and IICF board of governors chair.

Donations can made on the IICF Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund website.

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) seeks to unite the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has contributed $28.7 million in community grants, along with more than 240,500 volunteer hours, to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, reinvesting in local communities where funds are raised for maximum impact. IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code.