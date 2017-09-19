Travelers’ Cunningham Joins Liberty Mutual to Lead National Insurance Property

Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Gregg Cunningham as executive vice president, National Insurance, and general manager, National Insurance Property.

Cunningham, who has 25 years of commercial insurance experience, leads the area of Liberty Mutual that provides property insurance, inland marine and equipment breakdown products and services to mid-size and large commercial customers.

Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, since 2012 Cunningham has been chief underwriting officer since for Middle Market Property at The Travelers Insurance Co., where he led the team responsible for growing the line and improving its combined ratio over a five-year period. Prior to that role with Travelers, he served as a regional vice president from 2007 to 2012 and, before that, an account executive from 2001 to 2007, both in National Property. He has also worked at CNA Re, Swiss Re, Munich Re and National Re.