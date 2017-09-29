Jetty Expands Renters Insurance Product Into 4 Additional States

Jetty, a financial services company, has expanded its renters products – Jetty Passport Deposit, Jetty Passport Lease, and Jetty Renters Insurance – into Kansas, Utah, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Used together or à la carte, each product operates in a digitally-native environment, and helps renters to fulfill landlord requirements by reducing the cost of the security deposit, acting as their lease guarantor, and obtaining renters insurance. Consumers also have access to Jetty Member Benefits, which offers discounts on the products and services for the moving-in process.

Jetty’s products include:

Jetty Renters Insurance – An online insurance platform with easy navigation, comprehensive customization options, quick response time, and competitive pricing. Coverage protects normal household goods, with options for policyholders to receive the full replacement cost of expensive electronics or valuables like jewelry, antiques, or luxury fashion items. Jetty Renters Insurance also includes enhancements that offer protection from the risks of bed bugs, or theft that may occur during participation in a home-sharing network.

Replaces the expense of a traditional security deposit by allowing a renter to pay only a small, one-time fee of 17.5 percent of the equivalent security deposit amount. For example, a renter facing a $2,000 security deposit requirement would pay a one-time fee of only $350, freeing up $1,650 for other expenses. Jetty Passport Lease – Allows consumers to use Jetty as their lease guarantor for a fee of 5 percent-10 percent of their yearly rental amount. Jetty Passport Lease is applicable to a range of tenant profiles, including students, expats, and the self-employed.

Allows consumers to use Jetty as their lease guarantor for a fee of 5 percent-10 percent of their yearly rental amount. Jetty Passport Lease is applicable to a range of tenant profiles, including students, expats, and the self-employed. Jetty Member Benefits – Offers consumers perks and discounts on services that they already use. The list of partners can be viewed at jetty.com/benefits.

Jetty Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rudoy said Jetty rental products are now available to renters in 18 states, with the goal of Jetty products being available nationwide by the end of the year.

Jetty Insurance Agency LLC (Jetty) is an insurance agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products. Jetty receives compensation from insurance companies for such sales.