Argo Names The Hartford’s Higley to Head U.S. Property, Inland Marine

Specialty insurer Argo Group International Holdings has appointed David Higley as head of U.S. property and inland marine.

Higley will report to Ron Vindivich, president, E&S, Colony Specialty, and will lead the group’s newly formed U.S. property unit, made up of Alteris Property, Colony Specialty Property and Ariel Specialty Insurance Managers. He will also lead the group’s inland marine division.

“This is a significant step in simplifying Argo’s property business in an effort to enhance service and accelerate growth,” said Vindivich. “The newly combined operation also enables us to more clearly articulate our business appetite.

With almost 30 years of industry experience, Higley joins Argo from The Hartford, where he served as vice president, head of marine and livestock segments. Prior to The Hartford, he worked at Allianz Global and Corporate Specialty as market management executive. Higley also served as senior vice president, regional sales executive at Fireman’s Fund; vice president and chief operating officer at HONY Worker’ Compensation Trust; and branch vice president at Royal and Sun Alliance. He started his career in the industry at United Community Insurance.

Source: Argo