Excess and surplus lines insurer Berkley Regional Specialty is changing its name to Berkley Aspire effective January 1, 2018.

Berkley Aspire writes general liability, property, umbrella and inland marine, and has plans to introduce new coverage lines in 2018.

“Our name change demonstrates to our employees, producer partners and our clients what we do every day: Focus on making surplus lines easy to transact,” said Mick Kallo, president of Berkley Regional Specialty.