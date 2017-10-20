Zurich’s Mulligan to Lead Aon Benfield’s U.S. Cyber Practice Group

Reinsurance intermediary Aon Benfield has appointed Catherine Mulligan as managing director and U.S. Cyber Practice Group leader.

Mulligan brings underwriting, policy form and product knowledge to Aon’s cyber capabilities for insurers and will be responsible for driving the team’s growth into 2018 and beyond.

Mulligan was previously head of Professional Liability at Zurich North America, where she managed Profit & Loss for the Miscellaneous and Healthcare Professional Liability and Security & Privacy portfolios. Previously, she was head of Specialty Products Errors & Omissions. In her career, she has also worked at William Gallagher Associates and Chubb.

Source: Aon Benfield

