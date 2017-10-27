K&K Releases New Insurance Program for Air Shows

K&K Insurance Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Aon plc, has launched a new program designed for air shows that provides coverage for military air shows, civilian air shows, fly-ins, static aircraft displays, static/grounded hot air balloon displays and balloon glows and hot air balloon display/launches. No prior appointment or agreement is needed for agents to submit applications for a quote.

Coverage options for the air show program includes general liability, directors’ and officers’ coverage, property, inland marine, commercial auto, crime and excess liability.

K&K is a member of the International Council of Airshows (ICAS) and will attend the Las Vegas ICAS convention in December. The air shows program is available in all states; coverage is provided through an insurance carrier rated “A+” by A.M. Best Company.

All descriptions, summaries or highlights of coverage are for general informational purposes only and do not amend, alter or modify the actual terms or conditions of any insurance policy. Coverage is governed only by the terms and conditions of the relevant policy.

K&K Insurance Group, Inc. is a licensed insurance producer in all state, operating in Calif., N.Y. and Mich., as K&K Insurance Agency.

K&K Insurance Group, Inc. is a managing general underwriter offering insurance products and services to the sports, motorsports, recreation, leisure and entertainment industries.