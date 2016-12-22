Texas Grocery Chain Recalls Raw Shelled Pistachios

The H-E-B grocery store chain has recalled some bulk and packaged raw shelled pistachios.

San Antonio-based H-E-B said this week there’s a potential that the pistachios could be contaminated with salmonella. There are no reports of anyone getting sick.

The issue was discovered through routine Food and Drug Administration sampling. Recalled products have been removed from H-E-B and Central Market Texas stores.

The recall involves containers with labels reading Shelled Pistachios or Central Market Shelled Pistachios, plus bulk pistachios with SunRidge Farms labels reading: Women’s Vitality Mix, Pistachio Nuts and Dark Chocolate Pistachios.

Customers can return the products to a store for a refund, or call 1-855-432-4438.

Salmonella is a bacterial illness that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.