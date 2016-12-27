Louisiana Meeting to Discuss Flood Spending Plans Set for January

Plans for spending more than $1 billion in newly approved federal flood recovery money will be discussed at a Jan. 6 meeting of the Restore Louisiana Task Force.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced Friday that Louisiana would receive more than $1.2 billion, part of a disaster relief package approved by Congress earlier this month.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release that federal rules require the state to present a plan to HUD before the money can be spent. He said he and the Louisiana congressional delegation worked to secure the money. It’s in addition to $438 million earmarked for Louisiana in September.

Edwards said the money doesn’t cover all of the state’s needs but marks a “significant milestone in our recovery.”

