Census: Work-Related Deaths Increase in Arkansas

A recent census shows a majority of Arkansas’ work-related deaths in 2015 were linked to transportation.

The Arkansas Department of Labor’s census shows the state had 74 work-related deaths in 2015. That is up from 67 the previous year.

More than half of the 2015 deaths, about 55 percent, were the result of transportation incidents. The transportation-related fatalities include 33 roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles, three aircraft incidents and one water vehicle incident.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Arkansas is one of 21 states experiencing an increase in work-related deaths.

