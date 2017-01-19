Regulators: Texas Workers’ Comp Attorney Fees Go Up Jan. 30

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (TDI-DWC) reported that the maximum hourly rates that may be charged by attorneys and legal assistants in the workers’ compensation system will increase effective Jan. 30, 2017.

As of Jan. 30, the maximum rates increase from $150 an hour to $200 for attorneys, and from $50 an hour to $65 for legal assistants.

The changes are due to the repeal and re-enactment of §152.3 and §152.4, as well as adoption of new §152.6.

New §152.4 includes additional changes to the guidelines for legal services: the service maximum for communications per month increased from two hours to three hours; the service maximum for direct dispute resolution negotiation with the other party increased from three hours to three and a half hours; and the service maximum for preparation and submission of an agreement or settlement increased from one hour to two hours.

Source: TDI-DWC