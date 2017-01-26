Wildfires in Central Oklahoma, Destroy Homes, Damage Structures

Authorities say at least two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire that burned in central Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Wildfires, fueled by dry vegetation and strong winds, also damaged or destroyed other structures in central Oklahoma.

Firefighters responded to reports that several structures were engulfed in flames as the fire spread north of Edmond. Officials say several residences have been damaged or destroyed by flames. There were no reports of injuries or evacuations.

The fire has consumed about 50 acres of land behind wind gusts of up to 36 miles per hour. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Additional wildfires were also reported near Tuttle in Grady County and east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County.

No injuries were reported in a Jan. 24 blaze in Logan County, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, where the wildfire destroyed two mobile homes, several outbuildings and many bales of hay.

Harlow tells The Oklahoman that a third home was burned Tuesday, but crews are still working to determine the cause of that blaze. Other smaller fires were also reported in Oklahoma City.

