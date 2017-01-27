Attorneys to Receive $1.9M in Arkansas Marlboro Lights Case

Lawyers who won a $45 million settlement for Arkansas Marlboro Lights smokers will now receive a $1.9 million payment for the case.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox approved the reimbursement for the lawyers’ expenses on Jan. 23.

The funds approved are less than the $2.2 million the attorneys, who represent 11 firms, originally asked for.

The approved reimbursement brings the total amount authorized by court to $31.2 million.

Last week Fox ordered that $18.9 million go to smokers who filed a claim on the money.

A schedule for the distribution of the money has not been released.

The reimbursement is for the attorneys’ expenses for the 13-year-old case against Philip Morris USA, in which lawyers complained the company misled Lights smokers to think those cigarettes were safer than the original ones.

