Louisiana Offers Tax Filing, Payment Extensions for Some Tornado Victims

Taxpayers who were victims of the severe storms and tornadoes that struck Louisiana earlier this month could be eligible for extensions filing their state taxes.

Louisiana’s Department of Revenue announced that filing and payment extensions are available to people whose homes or businesses are in certain zip codes in Livingston and Orleans parishes.

The extended deadlines range from May 15 through June 30, depending on tax type. Any tax return and amount on which penalty or interest began accruing before the Feb. 7 storms aren’t eligible for the extensions.

The full list is available online on the revenue department website at www.revenue.la.gov .

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.