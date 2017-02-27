Alliant Adds Gulf Coast Marine Expert, Hood, in New Orleans

Alliant Insurance Services, headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., has added Tom Hood to its energy and marine group in New Orleans. As first vice president, Hood will provide targeted insurance, risk management and finance solutions to a growing portfolio of regional clients.

A 28-year insurance veteran, Hood joins Alliant with experience servicing a broad array of energy and marine clients, including vessel owners and operators, shipyards, and oil and gas contractors. He also has expertise in identifying and mitigating a broad range of construction industry risks.

Prior to joining Alliant, Hood was managing director and principal with a regional energy and marine insurance brokerage, where he oversaw business development, client service, marketing, auditing, and management. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s School of Risk Management, majoring in property and casualty insurance.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services