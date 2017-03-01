Oklahoma County Settles Traffic Death Lawsuit for $500K

Oklahoma County commissioners have agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed in a traffic crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

The Oklahoman reports a judge approved the settlement last week. County commissioners voted in December to settle the lawsuit.

As a result of the settlement, Oklahoma County will see an increase in property taxes for the next three years.

Sixty-six-year-old Robert B. Porter died from injuries he sustained when deputy Jacob Owen Streeter crashed his patrol car into the back of Porter’s truck in 2014.

The lawsuit says Streeter was driving at 108 mph at the time, without emergency lights or sirens, while typing on his onboard computer at night.

Porter’s daughter sued the deputy and the county in 2015.

