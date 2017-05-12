Higginbotham Acquires Part of Hilb Group of Texas

Fort Worth, Texas-based insurance agency, Higginbotham, has purchased a portion of the Hilb Group of Texas LLC’s operations in San Antonio.

The transaction adds eight insurance and customer service professionals with a book of commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefit accounts to Higginbotham’s existing 24-person office in San Antonio.

The group’s colleagues have worked together since 2011 when the insurance agency that brought them together was established. That agency was acquired by the Hilb Group in 2015.

Higginbotham entered San Antonio in 2014 and has expanded into 22 other Texas and Oklahoma markets through a growth initiative whereby the firm acquires groups that demonstrate a common vision and increase its footprint, service capacity and product depth.

The group will merge with Higginbotham’s residing office at 1826 North Loop 1604 W in June 2017. The accounts acquired by Higginbotham will continue being serviced by the group under the leadership of Drew Apperson, managing director for Higginbotham in San Antonio.

Source: Higginbotham