Louisiana Getting Another $51M in Federal Flood Aid

Louisiana’s getting another $51 million in federal dollars to help with recovery from last year’s floods.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced the latest figure Thursday. He says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released information about how it was divvying up $163 million recently earmarked by Congress for disaster recovery.

With this latest allocation, Louisiana has received more than $1.7 billion in congressional block grant aid for rebuilding programs after the March and August 2016 flooding.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has indicated the new dollars will go into aid for homeowners.

But the extra $51 million is far short of the additional $2 billion sought by Edwards. The Democratic governor says that’s how much more Louisiana needed for a complete recovery.

