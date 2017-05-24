Damage Assessment from 7 Oklahoma Tornados Ongoing

Meteorologists say seven tornados that occurred in northeast Oklahoma last week have received preliminary damage ratings.

The Tulsa World reports tornados near Wagoner, Red Bird and Porter reached estimated wind speeds of up to 105 mph. The storms uprooted trees, snapped power poles, and damaged houses, buildings and boat docks.

The National Weather Service has not yet assessed reports of tornadoes in Peggs, Hulbert and two near Muskogee. Preliminary reports of the Muskogee tornadoes indicate one was an EF1 tornado, which can reach wind speeds up to 110 mph, while the other was an EF2 tornado, which can reach wind speeds of up to 135 mph.

Meteorologists say wet weather will return to the area this week, but they don’t expect any severe weather.

