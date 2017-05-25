Suspicious Fires in Arkansas Targeting Police, Firefighter Properties

Authorities in a small Arkansas town say local police and firefighters are being targeted by suspicious fires and vandalism.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the incidents in Cotton Plant began in February, when a fire destroyed a firefighter’s rental home. The latest fire occurred Sunday and damaged the home of Fire Chief Jason Johnston’s mother.

Mayor Willard Ryland says someone used gasoline to start a fire this month inside the Cotton Plant Police Department. He says the fire destroyed a computer and a box of police investigation reports. Other firefighters say their personal vehicles and an emergency van have also been vandalized.

Local police have asked Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation.

Cotton Plant, a town of about 650 residents, is roughly 70 miles northeast of Little Rock.

