Mathies Joins Fidelis in Houston as Sr. Marine Underwriter

Fidelis Group Holdings LLC (FGH), with its subsidiary Continental Underwriters Ltd., hired Dennis Mathies as a senior marine underwriter based in Houston.

Mathies will be responsible for expanding the group’s brown water hull, liabilities and cargo product lines.

Mathies has more than 45 years of experience in the marine industry, most recently as zone manager vice president of Starr Marine. Before joining Starr, he was with Reliance National and MOAC, respectively.

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings LLC provides primary, excess, ocean cargo, and inland marine insurance for hull and maritime liability coverages (P&I) for vessel owners, ship builders, terminal operators, fleet operators, stevedores, cargo handlers, marine contractors and a variety of other maritime insurance products. FGH provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its maritime clients.

The company’s subsidiary, Continental Underwriters Ltd., also represents a number of highly rated marine insurers.

Source: Fidelis Group Holdings LLC