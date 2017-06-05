Fort Worth’s InsureZone Adds Surplus Lines Rating Technology

Fort Worth-based InsureZone announced the release of MGA Pro, which can provide real-time surplus lines rating from 25 carriers.

InsureZone purchased MGA Pro in 2016 in order to add surplus lines rating to its suite of commercial and personal lines rating products. The MGA Pro rater has been completely revamped and is now integrated into the InsureZone commercial rating platform so that a user can handle a surplus or a standard lines submission on one platform.

MGA Pro calculates taxes and fees and provides a customizable quote proposal. Now that it is integrated into the InsureZone platform, MGA Pro users can take full advantage of the insurance sales CRM toolset called FIDO, the company said.

Source: InsureZone