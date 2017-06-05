Towerstone Names Schneller EVP, Hires Keller as VP in Dallas

Dallas-based wholesale insurance broker Towerstone Inc. has promoted George Schneller to executive vice president, a newly created position, and hired Joy Keller as vice president and director of small commercial.

Schneller joined Towerstone in 2007 and advanced quickly in the company from claims, client service roles and production to his current role of executive vice president. Prior to joining Towerstone, Schneller practiced at a litigation firm in Dallas, where he handled a diverse range of cases in the areas of contract law, construction law and commercial litigation. In his current role, he will oversee the second newly created position responsible for small commercial services.

Keller comes to Towerstone with more than 25 years of insurance and financial services experience. Previous positions include executive vice president of a Texas wholesale division, corporate CFO and CPA for a national accounting firm overseeing financial services companies. In her most recent MGA role, she was responsible for more than 30 individual surplus lines contracts and was projected to place more than $4 million in annual premium with her preferred carrier partners.

Headquartered in Dallas, Towerstone employs more than 50 associates and has additional offices in San Antonio, Birmingham, Ala., and Michigan. It is affiliated with Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, Lloyd’s of London, the Association of Energy Service Companies and the National Association of Professional Surplus Lines Offices.

Source: Towerstone