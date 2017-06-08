Aon’s Purdy Moves to JLT Specialty USA as Senior VP

Insurance broker and consultant JLT Specialty USA has appointed Mark Purdy as senior vice president.

Purdy will be based in Houston, where his primary focus will be to help JLT’s clients improve their overall claims platform and develop post loss strategies while increasing productivity and reducing costs related to workers’ compensation, auto and general liability exposures.

Purdy has 25 years of corporate claims, risk management, claims resolution and consulting experience. Purdy comes to JLT from Aon where he spent 14 years consulting as an assistant director and consulting lead in Houston. Purdy began his career as a claim team manager for Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he managed a group of commercial auto and general liability adjusters. He then spent the next several years as the risk manager at Grocers Supply Co., where he was responsible for the corporate insurance program, claims and legal.

Source: JLT Specialty USA.