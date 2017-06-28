Watkins Insurance Group Welcomes Scott as VP, Finance

Austin-based Watkins Insurance Group, one of the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agencies in central Texas, has added Chris Scott as vice president of Finance.

Scott brings to Watkins Insurance Group more than 15 years of experience as a finance professional with a talent for developing detailed financial and operational plans, building business-to-business relationships, and providing strategic, but practical, solutions for a wide variety of complex business problems.

Founded in Austin in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing locally-owned independent insurance agencies in central Texas. Headquartered in Austin and named a 2016 IIABA Best Practices agency, Watkins Insurance Group has six locations throughout Texas, including offices in Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler and Waco.

Source: Watkins Insurance Group