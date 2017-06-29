Perry to Chair State Bar of Texas’ Insurance Law Section

Meloney Perry, founder of the Dallas-based insurance defense law firm Perry Law P.C., has been elected as the 2017-18 chair of the Insurance Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.

The state bar’s Insurance Law Section enables attorneys to address areas of Texas insurance law in a bipartisan manner through both policyholder and insurance company attorneys. This section focuses on both substantive, procedural insurance law and litigation with a goal of educating and serving the legal profession and public.

Perry will also oversee the Journal of Texas Insurance Law, which is written and edited by section members and published three to four times a year to provide continuing education on insurance law.

Perry is an insurance defense attorney in the Dallas area with 20 years of experience defending insurance companies in coverage disputes, bad faith and class action litigation. A Women’s Business Enterprise National Counsel-certified business, the firm serves as the primary regional counsel for a major national insurance firm.

Perry Law also represents business owners across the country involved in insurance and business disputes.

As an author and frequent presenter on insurance coverage and the law, Perry often conducts continued legal education seminars for clients.

Perry Law P.C. is a women-owned law firm focused on insurance defense and business litigation.

