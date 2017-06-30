Texas Agencies, Higginbotham, Jeannette Blanton Insurance Merge

Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham has partnered with the Jeannette Blanton Insurance Agency Inc., a branch office of Dallas-based Independent Insurance Group Inc.

Jeannette Blanton Insurance is located in Ennis, Texas. The seven-person office is operated by Jeannette Blanton-Monnat and endorsed by the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals and the San Antonio Pipeliners Association.

For Higginbotham, the transaction expands its lineup of industry programs and adds a market to its widening footprint. For Blanton-Monnat, it boosts the agency’s breadth of service.

Merging with agencies that mirror its business philosophies is part of Higginbotham’s long-term growth strategy to increase its geographic span and service scope. Partnering with Jeannette Blanton Insurance Agency does both.

Higginbotham President/CEO Rusty Reid said in a statement that Jeannette Blanton Insurance Agency “brings unparalleled expertise in risks unique to swimming pool contractors and the other highly specialized industries they’ve been serving for more than 30 years.”

Blanton-Monnat’s existing staff will remain in Ennis, and Independent Insurance Group will continue operating in Dallas under the leadership of her two former remaining partners.

In addition to its Fort Worth headquarters, Higginbotham has 26 additional offices statewide serving domestic and international customers.

