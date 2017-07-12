Texas’ RHP General Agency Acquiring Homeowner Business from Sycamore Insurance

Conifer Holdings, headquartered in Michigan, has agreed to sell the book of HomeValue business produced through Sycamore Insurance Agency to Texas-based RHP General Agency Inc.

As part of this renewal rights transaction, the entire team at Sycamore Waco will become employees of RHP General Agency.

All new and renewal business with effective dates of Dec. 31, 2017, and prior will continue to be processed under the Sycamore/Conifer banner. New business and renewals will change over to RHP General Agency for policies with effective dates from Jan. 1, 2018, forward.

The business will be written on Southern Vanguard Insurance Company, an A- rated carrier by A.M. Best domiciled in Texas.

RHP General Agency will continue to offer the Conifer Texas HO-3 to those agents located in Harris county and the second tier. Conifer specializes in restaurants, bars and taverns throughout the United States inclusive of liquor liability.

RHP General Agency through its subsidiary insurance company, Southern Vanguard, is a specialty provider of low value dwellings in Texas.

Source: RHP General Agency