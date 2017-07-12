Feds Sue Louisiana Candle Maker for Retaliation

Amy’s Country Candles L.L.C., a Harvey, La.-based manufacturer and purveyor of scented candles, violated federal law by firing an employee for complaining about sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has charged in a lawsuit.

The EEOC’s suit alleges that the Amy’s store in the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales, La., fired an employee, an assistant manager, because she complained about sexual harassment by the son of the store owner.

The employee complained directly to the owner the day of the alleged harassment. Four days later, the employee, who had no job-related problems, was fired because, according to the owner, the employee “continued with the matter.”

Retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment or discrimination violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The EEOC filed suit (Civil Action No. 2:17-cv-06565) in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana) after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

The EEOC seeks, among other things, monetary relief for the former employee; the adoption of policies and procedures to remedy and prevent all forms of discrimination and retaliation; and training on anti-harassment and discrimination laws for all employees and managers at Amy’s Country Candles.

Source: EEOC