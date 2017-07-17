Railroad Sued by Injured Former Employee after Arkansas Wreck

A railroad company is being sued by a former employee who says his injuries from a 2014 train wreck in northwest Arkansas were caused by poor and unsafe work conditions.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former Arkansas and Missouri Railroad engineer Kevin Buehne filed the suit in U.S. District Court.

Buehne was the engineer on a work train that collided with a stalled passenger train near West Fork on Oct. 16, 2014.

The lawsuit says Buehne sustained head and knee injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. He’s seeking money for medical expenses, missed wages and missed benefits.

This is the second lawsuit the railroad has faced related to the wreck. An attorney who represented six passengers on the train says his clients settled with the company in October 2016 for an undisclosed amount of money.

