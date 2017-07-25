Houston Manufacturer Sued for Race Discrimination

Federal officials have sued Champion Fiberglass Inc., a Houston-area manufacturing company, saying the company violated federal anti-discrimination laws by engaging in systemic discrimination against non-Hispanic applicants.

The lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charges that a class of non-Hispanic applicants for employment were not hired or even considered for employment by Champion because of their race and/or national origin.

According to the lawsuit, Champion engaged in a pattern or practice of intentionally failing to hire non-Hispanic applicants and job seekers for laborer positions. The EEOC also maintains that Champion maintained a preference that its laborers speak Spanish, which violated Title VII because it had a disparate impact on non-Hispanic applicants.

The EEOC also alleges that Champion’s word-of-mouth recruiting had an adverse impact on non-Hispanic applicants and job seekers. The EEOC maintains that Champion’s illegal policies and practices resulted in an almost exclusively Hispanic laborer workforce within the company.

Such alleged conduct violates violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The EEOC filed suit (Civil Action No. 4:17-cv-02226) in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, after first attempting to reach a voluntary pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

The EEOC seeks an injunction prohibiting such actions in the future, as well as back pay with pre-judgment interest, and compensatory and punitive damages in amounts to be determined at trial.

Champion Fiberglas manufactures fiberglass conduit, struts and hangers for the industrial, electrical and mechanical markets.

Source: EEOC