TCOR Management’s Dudney to Chair Texas Independent Insurance Agents Group

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) elected Rick Dudney of TCOR Management in New Braunfels, to serve as chairman for 2017-2018 during IIAT’s 120th Annual Conference and Trade Show in Fort Worth.

Dudney entered insurance in 1997 as a producer and network administrator for a three-branch agency in south Texas. In 2001, he joined Brooke Insurance in Beeville as a commercial lines manager, became operations manager in 2004, and joined Cory and Brannon Brooke as a partner in Brooke’s successor agency, TCOR Management, at its inception in 2006.

As managing partner for TCOR, Rick oversees all departments and all affiliated agencies, including its three newest, MS&B Bonds and Insurance in San Antonio, TIA-TCOR in San Antonio, and Legacy Insurors Group in Tyler. Rick’s professional focus is on clients in the energy sector, from upstream operations to midstream, as well as related manufacturing operations. His knowledge of the oil and gas industry comes from 18 years of experience managing risk in the oilfield.

He is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Licensed Risk Manager (LRM), and Certified Risk Manager (CRM).

Other newly elected IIAT officers for 2017-2018 include:

Chair-Elect Jeffrey L. Brady of Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates in Houston

Vice Chair Mark Ray of Borden Insurance in Corpus Christi

With nearly 1,600 member agencies in 225 counties, IIAT is the largest state association of independent insurance agents and professionals in the U.S.

Source: IIAT