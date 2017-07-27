Independent Insurance Agents of Texas Names New Board Members, Top Young Agent

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) elected William Page of Wortham Insurance in Austin; Brad Hempkins of Hempkins Insurance in Allen; and Nathan Sawyer of Sawyer & Associates in Monahans to its board of directors during the association’s recent 120th Annual Conference and Trade Show in Fort Worth.

The three new directors will each serve three-year terms.

IIAT also named Tyler Spears of BKCW in Austin as the André P. Juneau ELITExas Young Agent of the Year.

This award is given annually to a young insurance agent in Texas who has achieved success through hard work, community engagement and industry participation in a manner that would be considered exceptional for a person of his or her age.

Spears began his insurance career at BKCW in 2009 and became an accomplished producer for large commercial property casualty and benefits accounts. After two years in the agency, BKCW promoted Spears to chief financial officer, and in 2016 he was named a managing partner. BKCW has been named a “Best Practices” agency each of Spears’ years as managing partner. In the eight years he’s been at the agency, BKCW has tripled in size through organic growth and acquisitions.

Spears is active in many insurance industry professional groups. He served on the founding advisory council for the Emerging Leaders of Insurance in Texas (ELITExas) and as the Combined Agents of America NetVu Chapter Chair. As well as being active in IIAT, Tyler is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Austin (IIAA), the Austin Association of Health Underwriters and Benefit Advisors Network.

Source: IIAT