LWCC Promotes Toups to Vice President

Louisiana-based workers’ compensation insurance provider, LWCC, has promoted Brent Toups to vice president of policyholder services and agency relations.

Toups has over 19 years of industry experience with LWCC gaining expertise in the fields of premium audit, agency relations and underwriting. He joined the company in 1998 as a premium auditor then transitioned into the agency relations department where he developed important relationships with key agent partners. He was promoted to business unit manager of large accounts in 2012.

In 2014, Toups was promoted to assistant vice president of underwriting overseeing all underwriting units and premium audit.

